THE LITTLE PRINCE to Play at Teatro ColÃ³n

Rachel Portman's opera, The Little Prince, will play at Teatro Colón Sept. 28-29 after one performance on May 11.

British composer Rachel Portman was the first woman to win an Oscar Award in the Best Soundtrack category for her work in the film Emma, ??in 1996. In addition to composing for film, television and theater, she also did it for symphonic orchestra and opera. This one in particular, based on the text of Saint Exupéry, was written for the Houston Grand Opera in 2003 and garnered glowing reviews.

The opera features a libretto by Nicholas Wright, and is based on Antoine De Saint-Exupéry's book of the same name.

Mariana Ciolfi is directing the opera, with Matías Otálora as the scenic director, Stella Maris Müller as the costumer and Fabricio Ballarati as the lighting designer.

The only cast announcements are Virginia Savastano and Rocío Fernández as "The Prince," and Alejandro Spies and Mariano Fernández Bustinza as "The Pilot."

For more information and tickets to The Little Prince, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Argentina Stories

More Hot Stories For You