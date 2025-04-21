Spotlight on Riccardo Passera: From Argentina to New York, A Star in Motion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising contemporary dancer Riccardo Passera is currently making a powerful impression as a main dancer with the Jon Lehrer Dance Company (JLDC), a New York-based ensemble renowned for its dynamic fusion of artistry and internationally recognized for its distinctive style. Now a vibrant presence in the NYC dance community, the company showcases signature choreography—rooted in both modern and jazz traditions—defined by athleticism, organic movement, humor, and a deep connection to the human experience. Since joining, Passera has toured extensively across Florida, North Carolina, and the tri-state area, starring in the company's acclaimed works.

Within the Jon Lehrer Dance Company repertoire, Riccardo Passera takes center stage as a lead performer in two of its most powerful and emotionally resonant works: VOLT and Foester. VOLT premiered in October at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in Florida, followed by its New York City debut at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in March. The piece, known for its electric energy and physical intensity, features Passera as a commanding soloist, often leading dynamic sections with the ensemble building around his performance. In contrast, Foester is a deeply personal creation by Artistic Director Jon Lehrer, developed in memory of his brother who passed away from ALS in 2023. Passera was closely involved in the collaborative process of shaping this piece, which blends strength and sensitivity into a tribute that resonates with every movement. “I had the privilege to help bring Jon’s vision to life,” says Passera. “Being trusted with these roles, especially in such meaningful works, is incredibly fulfilling.” Touring extensively with the company, Passera continues to headline these productions, consistently moving audiences with his technical brilliance and emotional depth.

“I had the privilege to be cast in both VOLT and Foester, two deeply personal and collaborative pieces that allow me to lead the stage with intensity and heart.”

Outside the stage lights, his passion is equally evident through his work as a dance educator. As teaching artist with Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, he brings dance into New York public schools, reaching students from age three to eighteen.

“Many of these kids don’t have access to arts education. It’s important to give them tools for creative expression, motor development, and self-awareness”

Drawing on his Caribbean roots and extensive training—from modern to salsa—he uses improvisation and conversation to empower young dancers. His recent work with Encanto Company further reflects this commitment. In bilingual educational musicals like Treasure Hunt, Passera starred as a lead performer, using Italian folklore music, dance, and interactive storytelling to introduce students to European culture, history, and language.

Returning to Italy each year, Passera continues his long-standing collaboration with choreographer Lino Villa. Their partnership, rooted in mutual respect and creative kinship, thrives through productions at Nuovo Giglio Cinema Teatro and companies like New Style Project Dance Company. One of their most personal works, Fame da Musical—a raw and original show born from their real-life stories—toured across Italy and Switzerland. “FAME means hunger in Italian, and this piece speaks to the hunger of the artist’s soul,” says Passera, who inspired the choreography and helped shape the narrative. He remains a vital figure in Villa’s artistic circle, now serving on the examination board for aspiring dancers.

Riccardo Passera’s journey in the dance world took a significant leap when he moved to New York City in September 2021 to further refine his artistry and expand his technical skills. Though already a seasoned professional, his time at The Ailey School and as a member of the Ailey Student Performance Group played a pivotal role in his artistic evolution. During his three years in the certificate program, Passera honed his craft, performing in notable works by celebrated choreographers like Mauro Bigonzetti and Clifton Brown. As part of the Ailey Student Performance Group, he toured across public schools and various venues, dancing in both educational outreach programs and professional performances, including high-profile engagements such as the Governor’s campaign, TV shows, and Christmas specials. Additionally, Passera graced the stage of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater during its New York City Center season, where he performed in iconic pieces such as Bird Lives and Memoria. His standout role in Bird Lives showcased his commanding stage presence, while Memoria left a lasting impact on audiences with its emotional depth. From 2021 to 2023, Passera's performances with Ailey brought him into the spotlight, further solidifying his reputation as an expressive and versatile dancer.

Looking ahead, Riccardo Passera’s future is filled with exciting opportunities. As a core dancer with Jon Lehrer Dance Company, he will continue to headline performances of VOLT and Foester as the company prepares for its upcoming European tour in Spring 2026, with stops in Germany and Austria. Additionally, Passera remains dedicated to his educational work, where he will expand his role as a teaching artist with Notes in Motion and Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, continuing to inspire young dancers in New York public schools. With his passion for both performance and education, Passera is committed to bringing dance to new audiences, sharing his artistic journey, and nurturing the next generation of dancers. As he continues to grow as both an artist and an educator, the future holds even more exciting milestones for this rising star.

