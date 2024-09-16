Argentine Classical Crossover Soprano Ana Magiar Will Release Special Filmed at Teatro Colón

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Thursday, September 19, at 9 PM, the renowned Argentine classical crossover soprano Ana Magiar will release a special filmed at the majestic Teatro Colón.

The film focuses on an interview conducted shortly after her return from the United Arab Emirates, where she was invited to the EMI GALA awards ceremony and honored with the "Star of the Night" award following her memorable performance of Lucio Dalla's hit "Caruso."

Magiar is one of South America's leading figures in Classical Crossover, having performed on various stages worldwide and receiving numerous accolades that reflect her outstanding contribution to music, particularly in the classical crossover genre.

Having studied with music teachers from Teatro Colón, the interview conducted in this iconic theater is a tremendous honor for her. It represents an opportunity not only to explore her career from its beginnings to her award-winning moment in Dubai but also to gain insight into the creative mind of a crossover artist.

In addition to the interview, the special will feature clips from her performance at the aforementioned ceremony, attended by celebrities such as Nawal Al Zoghbi, Mahmod Alturky, and designer Andrea Brocca. The special will also showcase the moment she received the "Star of the Night" award, a title previously held by the multi-award-winning and globally renowned singer Dimash Kudaibergen.

