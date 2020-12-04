Argentina Theaters Look to Reopening As Government Approves COVID- 19 Safety Protocols

The government of Argentina has approved Covid- 19 sanitization protocols that will allow theaters to resume operations after being shuttered March 20 due to Covid- 19.

The government will leave reopening plans with individual jurisdictions, based on the number of reported coronavirus cases in the area and the evolution of the virus. Theaters will be charged with enforcing safety protocols for audiences and staff.

No official date has been given for reopening, but a timely reopening is speculated as coronavirus numbers continue to fall, particularly in Buenos Aires where cases have been on the decline for over eight weeks.

"In theatres, you have to restrict the capacity of the hall and take into account ventilation and sanitation. Ventilation is recommended and not air-conditioning and each jurisdiction has to be in charge of carrying out controls," said Culture Minister Tristán Bauer.

This news comes on the heels of demonstrations in downtown Buenos Aires, where entertainment professionals crowded Avenida Corrientes calling for the reopening of theaters.

Learn more here.

