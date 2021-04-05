Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wisconsin Arts Board Awards Grant To Peninsula Players Theatre

Funds from the grant will support the theater's continued development and presentation of outstanding community programs and theatrical productions.

Apr. 5, 2021  

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced that it was awarded a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board (WAB) through their Creation & Presentation program. Funds from the grant will support the theater's continued development and presentation of outstanding community programs and theatrical productions.

"We are grateful for the support from the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "This grant will help us continue to provide quality entertainment throughout 2021 including our virtual history series (Peninsula Players Presents), audio play readings (The Play's the Thing) and our hopeful return to live performances at some point this season."

The Wisconsin Arts Board, through its grant programs supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, helps to ensure that cultural resources like Peninsula Players Theatre will continue to be integral to the quality of life in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Arts Board is the state agency which nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, supports the arts in education, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage.


