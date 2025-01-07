Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kylie Kintopf - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Claran LaViolette - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Sheeks - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Ensemble

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Phillip Jindra - RENT - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Erin LaFond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Musical

RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Performer In A Musical

Michael McGinnis - DAVID: THE KING OF JERUSALEM - Winneconne Performing Arts Center



Best Performer In A Play

Phoenix McElroy - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Play

PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Sheeks - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sophie Buel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Blaine Rezach - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Forst Inn Arts Collective



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

Forst Inn Arts Collective



