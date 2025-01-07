Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards
By: Jan. 07, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Appleton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Kylie Kintopf - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claran LaViolette - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Direction Of A Musical
Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Michael Sheeks - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Ensemble
RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Phillip Jindra - RENT - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Erin LaFond - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Musical
RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Michael McGinnis - DAVID: THE KING OF JERUSALEM - Winneconne Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Phoenix McElroy - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Play
PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Sheeks - PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sophie Buel - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amanda Hartlaub - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Blaine Rezach - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Forst Inn Arts Collective

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Zephyrs Community Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
Forst Inn Arts Collective
 




