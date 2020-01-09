Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Brandon Ponschock - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Brad Dokken - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Neil Brookshire - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Carolyn Silverberg - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Marie Elena Dalzell - SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Cassandra Bissell - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre

Best Musical (non-professional)

SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre

Best Musical (professional)

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre

Best Play (non-professional)

TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players

Best Play (professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Play-by-Play Theatre

Theater of the Year

Play-by-Play Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You