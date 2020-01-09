Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Appleton Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Brandon Ponschock - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Brad Dokken - TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Neil Brookshire - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Carolyn Silverberg - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Marie Elena Dalzell - SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Cassandra Bissell - SILENT SKY - Peninsula Players Theatre
Best Musical (non-professional)
SHE LOVES ME - Attic Chamber Theatre
Best Musical (professional)
SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Play-by-Play Theatre
Best Play (non-professional)
TIN WOMAN - Oshkosh Community Players
Best Play (professional)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Play-by-Play Theatre
Theater of the Year
Play-by-Play Theatre
