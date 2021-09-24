William H. Higley Appointed To Peninsula Players Theatre Board



Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater, has announced the appointment of William H. Higley to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Higley received his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan and eventually served as the President of the WMU Alumni Association.

Higley is the former President of Interstate Welding Sales Corporation and it's 150 employees at the company's various locations in the Upper Peninsula and northeastern Wisconsin. Recently he has worked as an independent consultant to family-owned businesses such as Thermaxx, LLC and Slate Pages, LLC.

"We have always loved Peninsula Players Theatre and have been lifelong attendees," Higley said. "It's an honor now to be selected to serve on the Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with other board members to preserve and promote this unique and wonderful Door County treasure."

As a former business executive, Higley brings sound fiscal management, extensive administrative skills and forthright thinking to the non-profit arts organization. He is a current board member of Stephenson National Bank and Trust and a former director of Goodwill Industries, both in Marinette, Wisconsin.

"We are fortunate to have board members who dedicate their time and energy to maintain and preserve what has become a Door County tradition - Peninsula Players," said Board President Jill Herlache. "Bill brings the unique skills of sitting on other arts, non-profit and for-profit boards while running and operating a family-run business. He brings this experience and perspective to the board, which will ensure that we remain as focused and as forward-thinking as possible."

