UW-Green Bay Theatre Opens 2021-2022 Season With Production Of Somalia Seaton's RED

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre is back on stage after a year off from live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first production of the season, Red by Somalia Seaton will open Oct. 19, 2021 and run through Oct. 23, 2021.

All audience members attending will be required to wear a mask during the performance and all times while inside the building, in accordance with UW-Green Bay campus policy. One section of the theatre will be set up for those who wish to socially distance themselves.

Red by Somalia Seaton explores the reliability of memory, the internal life of young women, and the effects of grief.

When Dee's best friend Jay goes missing, Dee withdraws into her grief. In this state, she enters a world of fractured memories that may not be totally accurate. As Dee searches her memory for the clues and signs that she missed, her friends begin to worry about her and wonder if Jay even wants to be found. But for Dee, her grief and memories are her way to hold on to her friend and the world she once knew.

Directed by Laura Riddle, Red is a moving, funny, and tender look into the lives of young women and what happens to their world when it is shattered by grief. Due to the subject matter, Red is recommended for ages 10-and-up.

Red is the first production of the season for UW-Green Bay Theatre & Dance, a season that focuses on plays that involve ensembles or groups that depend on each other. The second production of the season, the award-winning Broadway musical, Fun Home with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, music by Jeanine Tesori, and based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, will open Nov.18.

Tickets for Red are $22 in advance for adults and $25 at the door. Seniors and students can purchase tickets for $17 in advance or #20 at the door. UW-Green Bay students are $12 in advance or at the door. Tickets can be purchased at University Ticketing Services located in the UW-Green Bay University Union. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 920-465-2400 or online at www.ticketstaronline.com. Performances begin at 7:30 each evening. Additional information about the production and ticket reservation information can be found at www.uwgb.edu/theatre.