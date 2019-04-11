Tonight's Three Dog Night Performance Rescheduled At Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Due to travel delays caused by extreme weather conditions in the upper Midwest, Three Dog Night for tonight has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the original Thursday, April 11 date will be honored. Ticket holders who cannot attend the new date can request a refund from their original point of purchase by Monday, April 22. We ask that patrons who have questions call our ticket office at (920) 730-3760 Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT, celebrating nearly 5 decades, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.



THREE DOG NIGHT hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)", "Joy to the World", "Black and White", "Shambala" and "One" serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT's continuing popularity.



This Grammy-nominated band is not content resting on its legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, THREE DOG NIGHT has embraced and been embraced by 21st century music technology. New and existing fans buy THREE DOG NIGHT's music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.



Recently, THREE DOG NIGHT began adding new songs to its arsenal by releasing its first double-A sided single in nearly 25 years. The blistering performance of "Heart Of Blues" and the timely, beautiful a-cappella ballad "Prayer of the Children" are available online at iTunes, Amazon.com and other digital retailers as well as through the official band website (www.threedognight.com).



THREE DOG NIGHT also pushed boundaries by recording with the London Symphony Orchestra, giving fans new and old a chance to experience its dynamic performances of the hits as well as several new songs. The project, recorded at the famous Abbey Road studios in London and released to coincide with the band's 35th Anniversary, added exciting new orchestral arrangements to THREE DOG NIGHT's Signature Sound.



THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. The hit filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals). The band's now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a "three dog night".



Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10's, 18 straight Top 20's, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years.



THREE DOG NIGHT recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of that time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group's eclectic taste, combined with its ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive and appealing style, resulted in THREE DOG NIGHT dominating the charts for years.



Now, marking nearly 50 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.



ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!





