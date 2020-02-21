Tickets On Sale March 2 For Northern Sky Theater's 2020 Outdoor & Indoor Seasons

Northern Sky Theater announces ticket sales and casting for the 2020 season in Door County, Wisconsin.

Tickets are on sale March 2nd online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com and at the Northern Sky box office at the Gould Theater in Fish Creek or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Office hours are 10am to 4pm Monday through Friday.

Northern Sky creates original musicals and plays and now has over sixty-five in its canon. Northern Sky's 2020 season celebrates fifty years of performances in the park, thirty years as a professional theater company, and their first year programming summer performances both outdoors and indoors.

Northern Sky's Outdoor Season includes three musical comedies playing in rotating repertory from June 10th through August 29th at the 650-seat outdoor amphitheater in Peninsula State Park.

Northern Sky will premiere a new musical this summer and offer two fan favorites.

The world premiere, Love Stings, written by Richard Castle and Matthew Levine, features veteran company members Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, Molly Rhode and Isaiah Spetz.

Love Stings plays Mondays at 8:30PM, Wednesdays at 8PM, Thursdays at 6PM and Saturdays at 8PM.*

Fishing for the Moon, by Fred Alley and James Kaplan, features veteran company members Corrie Beula Kovacs, Alex Campea, Doug Clemons, Lachrisa Grandberry, and Isaiah Spetz.

Fishing for the Moon plays Tuesdays at 8PM and Fridays at 8PM.*

Belgians In Heaven, by Doc Heide, Lee Becker, and James Kaplan, features several returning cast from the 2012 production: Doc Heide, Jeff Herbst, Doug Mancheski, and Molly Rhode. New to this show will be Corrie Beula Kovacs and Chase Stoeger.

Belgians In Heaven plays Mondays at 6PM and Thursdays at 8:30PM.

Outdoor general admission tickets are $22 for adults, $11 for students, and $7 for children 12 and under. Reserved seats are $8 more per ticket. There is no park sticker required to attend performances in the State Park up to one hour prior to the show.

Four summer shows will be presented in the 248-seat Gould Theater from June 16 through September 5. This fall, two shows will be presented in the Gould Theater from September 11th to October 31st.

Dad's Season Tickets, by Matt Zembrowski, features the entire returning cast of the sell-out 2019 fall hit: Anna Cline, Kelly Doherty, Ray Jivoff, Doug Mancheski, Jamie Mercado, and Chase Stoeger.

Dad's Season Tickets opens June 23rd and plays Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm, Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays at 2pm. Additional performances are added for the week of August 31st through September 5th.

Song of the Inland Seas, created by Dave Peterson , features three longtime Northern Sky performers Katie Dahl, Doc Heide and Craig Konowalski.This fiftieth anniversary presentation will have a limited six-performance run June 16th through 27th.

The Mountains Call My Name, by Doc Heide, will feature the talents of Jeff Herbst along with musicians Doc Heide and Andrew Crowe and performers Anna Cline and Jamie Mercado.

The Mountains Call My Name opens July 8th and plays Wednesdays at 7pm and Saturdays 7pm through August 15th.

SkyWriting! opens July 2nd and plays Thursdays at 5pm through August 27th.

Naked Radio opens September 11th and plays Monday through Saturday at 7pm plus 2pm matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays* through October 31st.

And If Elected opens October 9th and plays Monday through Friday at various times through October 29th.*

Indoor tickets range from $15 to $37. All seats are reserved.





*Some exceptions to the schedule do exist. Please see the Northern Sky website for performance dates and times.