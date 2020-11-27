The Plymouth Arts Center Presents CELTIC CHRISTMAS ENCORE

The Plymouth Arts Center will present "Celtic Christmas Encore" a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk, Dec 19-20, 2020. Celtic Folk added these two dates in response to sold out shows in November. This a wonderful way to start the holiday season with traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Celtic Folk is made up with the following vocalists and musicians: Tom Armstrong, Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neil Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, Roy Schwab, Brittany Siefert, and Ramona Tritz.

Evening show date is Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 7:30pm. Matinee performance will be presented on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:30pm. Advance tickets for adults are $15 . Children 12 and under are $6 tax included. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Call (920) 892-8409 or visit our website:www.plymoutharts.org. PAC Box office hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm. Closed on Mondays and holidays. Tickets for this production will NOT be sold at the door. For tickets please visit the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 East Mill Street, Downtown Plymouth, WI. Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm, or call: 920-892-8409; email: info@plymoutharts.org. Tickets may also be conveniently ordered online at: www.plymoutharts.org. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Special note about ticket sales: Tickets for this show are sold in advance only as seating will be very limited due to social distancing. Groups ordering tickets will be seated together and we are requiring guests to wear a mask.

The show is sponsored by Master's Gallery, Bank First, Van Horn Auto, Paul & Kathy Sartori, Love 98.5FM, and the Wisconsin Arts Board.



The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. Their first production was "Celtic Christmas" in 2013. The success of this show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: Celtic Christmas in 2014, 2017, and 2019; "Memories" in 2017 and "History" in 2019. Celtic Folk's "Sentimental Journey in Song" concert will be held at the Plymouth Arts Center in March 2021.

