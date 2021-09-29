The Plymouth Arts Center Now Accepting Applications for 26th Annual Holiday Membership

The Plymouth Arts Center is accepting applications for its 26th Annual Holiday Membership Fine Art Exhibit in Gallery 110 North. The exhibit is open to all current Plymouth Arts Center members and to those who wish to become a member. A variety of annual membership levels are available beginning with a student level. Entry/prospectus for the exhibition must be postmarked or delivered to the PAC no later than October 22, 2021.

Each member may submit one piece of original fine art which is their own concept and design not previously displayed in Gallery 110 North. The Fine Arts Committee will have the final word on appropriateness of the work. The exhibit is open to all two and three-dimensional fine art media including, but not limited to, pastel, painting, sculpture, graphite, drawing, photography, fiber, ceramics, metal, glass, wood, paper, jewelry, leather, printmaking, and mixed media. To request a prospectus, which describes the entry process, and a membership form, please call (920) 892-8409 or email info@plymoutharts.org; it can also be downloaded and printed from the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org. Visit the Plymouth Arts Center office at 520 East Mill Street, downtown Plymouth, Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm.

DONALD URNESS is the judge for this year's annual Holiday Membership Show. Don received his Bachelor of Arts in Education at UW-Eau Claire and Master's Degree in Visual Studies at Cardinal Stritch. He has taught Art for over thirty-five years at every level K-12, along with adult education and college classes. Along with his wife Eileen, they own the Old Town Hall Studio & Gallery in Belgium, WI. Although mostly a handmade paper artist he has also worked with digital art, ceramics. sculpture, painting and drawing.

The exhibition opens on Friday, November 26th, however, the festive reception will be held one week later on Friday, December 3rd from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary appetizers will be served. There will be a cash bar, live music, and a brief awards ceremony. The show runs through Friday, January 14th, 2022.