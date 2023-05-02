The Fox Cities P.A.C. Reveals 2022 Distinguished Service Award Recipients

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the recipients of the 2022 Distinguished Service Award: Anne Jackson and Cathie Tierney.

The Distinguished Service Award is an esteemed award given by the Fox Cities P.A.C. to recognize individuals, businesses or organizations within the community who show exemplary involvement in and support of the Center's mission. The awarded recipients are being recognized for their service in advancing the local arts community and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's mission through advocacy, volunteerism and fund development beyond what is considered standard contributions.

"We are honored to recognize Anne Jackson and Cathie Tierney with the Distinguished Service Award during the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s 20th Anniversary Season," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "Both have played an integral part in the Center's memorable history and its continued success, demonstrating throughout the years exemplary support and advocacy for its mission."

Anne Jackson is a valued Fox Cities P.A.C. volunteer who is nearing 20 years of service. Joining the team in January 2004, Jackson has faithfully welcomed numerous patrons as a face of the Center. To date, Jackson has volunteered more than 10,000 hours (valued at more than $300,000 according to the Nonprofit Leadership Center), earning her the Golden Flashlight Award, an award for the most hours volunteered, for 12 consecutive seasons. Jackson's generosity extends beyond giving her time and talents as she supports the Annual Partner Campaign, the Act 2 Fund and Keystone Endowment, making financial contributions to ensure the Center's longevity to serve the community.

As a volunteer, Jackson has enjoyed building friendships within the community and seeing students attend education performances through the Amcor Education Series. "I'm so honored to say that I'm a part of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in whatever capacity is possible, whether that is as a volunteer, a contributor or a patron," Jackson remarked. "It is a pleasure to see people walking around the Center with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts. The Fox Cities P.A.C. is a wonderful place to give your time and money."

Cathie Tierney has been a strong advocate for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's mission since before the Center opened its doors to the public. Over the past 20 years, Tierney has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the presentation and creation of the live performing arts in the Fox Cities through financial contributions and as a representative voice of the community. As the President/CEO of Community First Credit Union, Tierney has assisted in the growth and development of the credit union's partnership with the Fox Cities P.A.C. as the Series Partner for the Community First Community Engagement Series which encourages people from all walks of life to experience the meaningful impact of the live performing arts through activities and workshops.

From 2007 to 2015, Tierney served on many committees as member of the board of directors for the Fox Cities P.A.C. including brand development, customer experience, governance and executive before becoming a member of the board of trustees in 2015 where she currently serves. "My history with the Center has been long and joyful; it is an honor to serve on the board, learning what drives this business," Tierney commented. "I'm so grateful and proud of the staff members, volunteers and all who share the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mission of the difference the arts can make in our lives. Together, we can continue supporting the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center financially, emotionally and through active involvement so it can welcome future generations."