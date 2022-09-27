Seventh Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes A Record 31 Schools
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its seventh year with a record 31 participating high schools.
The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Educational opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft.
This year, the students will participate in workshops that include a marketing workshop with Jesus Christ Superstar's marketing team, a monologue workshop with actress, Ginger Grace and a dance workshop with local dance professionals. Select students may become Student Ambassadors to represent the program or join the auditioned ensemble, Encore Singers, to perform for Center hosted and community events. The program will culminate in a red carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase will go on sale Wednesday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students; they can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by phone at (920) 730-3760, Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. For current ticket office hours visit foxcitiespac.com/ticket-office. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.
"We are looking forward to celebrating high school musical theater students and their talents in this upcoming season," said Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz. "It's a wonderful opportunity for high school students from the surrounding areas to learn from trained, seasoned professionals in the performing arts industry, perform alongside their peers and recognize each other's achievements. This season, more than ever, we are reminded of the importance and value of arts opportunities in our communities to encourage the dreams of our next generation."
The 2022-23 participating high schools and their scheduled musicals include:
Neenah High School
Anastasia: The Musical
October 12-16, 2022
Brillion High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
November 3-6, 10-12, 2022
Cast A: November 3, 5, 11-12, 2022
Cast B: November 4, 6, 10, 12, 2022
Chilton High School
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
November 3, 5-6, 2022
Fond du Lac High School
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
November 3-6, 2022
St. Francis Xavier High School
The Sound of Music
November 3-5, 9, 11-12, 2022
Mishicot High School
Mamma Mia!
November 4-6, 2022
New London High School
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
November 4-6, 2022
Weyauwega-Fremont High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 4-6, 2022
Appleton East High School
Once Upon a Mattress
November 4-6, 10-12, 2022
Denmark High School
Disney's Newsies
November 4-6, 11-13, 2022
Green Bay East High School
Disney's Newsies
November 4-5, 11-12, 2022
Southern Door High School
The Addams Family
November 4-6, 10-12, 2022
Cast A: November 4, 6, 11, 2022
Cast B: November 5, 10, 12, 2022
Little Chute High School
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
November 10-12, 2022
Hortonville High School
The Addams Family
November 10-13, 2022
Cast A: November 10, 12, 2022
Cast B: November 11, 13, 2022
Winnebago Lutheran Academy
The Music Man
November 10-13, 2022
Two Rivers High School
The Spongebob Musical
November 11-13, 2022
Preble High School
The Addams Family
November 11-12, 18-19, 2022
De Pere High School
Disney's The Little Mermaid
November 17-19, 2022
Ashwaubenon High School
Guys and Dolls
November 18-20, 25-26, 2022
Green Bay Southwest High School
Bring It On The Musical
December 2-3, 8-10, 2022
Notre Dame de la Baie Academy
Disney's The Little Mermaid
January 19-22, 2023
Oshkosh West High School
The Spongebob Musical
January 26-29, 2023
Shawano Community High School
Ronald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
February 2-5, 2023
Pulaski High School
Shrek The Musical
February 11-12, 18-19, 2023
Oshkosh North High School
Big Fish
February 16-19, 2023
Luxemburg-Casco High School
Mamma Mia!
February 17-19, 2023
West De Pere High School
Show Title To Be Announced
February 23-25, 2023
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Anastasia: The Musical
March 3-5, 2023
Green Bay West High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 9-11, 2023
Kaukauna High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 9-11, 2023
St. Mary Catholic High School
Once Upon a Mattress
March 9-12, 2023