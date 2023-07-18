Rogue Theater Opens the DC Arts Center With THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY This Month

Performances run July 25-30.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Rogue Theater opens the DC Arts Center with the comedy, THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY, by Nicholas Hope, Jessie Jones, and Jamie Wooten.  The all-female cast celebrates the best of women's relationships.  Enduring friendships are among the most important aspects of human existence. They sustain us when all else fails — family, marriage, career.

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY is a delightful, laugh a minute comedy, where 4 unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate - and an impromptu happy hour. Together they decide it's high time to reclaim their enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years.  Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one.  Dot, still reeling from her husband's recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch - and all alone. Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ol’ Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a twenty-three-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex. Also new to town, jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice.  Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment – and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So, raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “Cheers!” to this joyful and surprisingly touching comedy!

 

This unforgettable cast includes Lola DeVillers as Randa, Pamela Johnson as Dot, Lori Wier as Marlafaye, and Jamie Buesing as Jinx. Together they are directed by Stuart Champeau, and will perform July 25-30 at the DC Arts Center, 917 N. 14th Ave. Sturgeon Bay. Tuesday thru Saturday shows at 7:30. Sundays at 2:00. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.  With the opening of the DC Arts Center, reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 920-818-0816.


