Plymouth Arts Center Presents Rescheduled SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY IN SONG Concert

The Plymouth Arts Center will present a rescheduled "Sentimental Journey in Song," a live musical concert featuring the group Celtic Folk, April 13 & 20 and May 1 & 2, 2021. The four shows will include a wide variety of Americana, English, and Irish music beginning with the 1940's through today. Songs like "Twilight Time, Mrs. Robinson, Make You Mine, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar" will surely get ones foot tapping. The concert features vocalists Tom Clegg, Julie Henze, Neal Horneck, Kerrylynn Kraemer, and Roy Schwab, under the direction of Clegg and Kraemer with accompaniment by the Celtic Folk musicians, Tom Armstrong, Laura Henze, and Mike Slupski,

Evening show dates are Tuesday, April 13, Tuesday, April 20, and Saturday, May 1 at 7:30pm. A matinee performance will be presented on Sunday, May 2 at 2:30pm. Tickets in advance are $13 for adults and children 12 and under are $5. Tax is included. Visa and Mastercard are accepted. Call (920) 892-8409 or visit our website:www.plymoutharts.org. PAC Box office hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 10am to 4pm. Closed on Mondays and holidays.

The show is generously sponsored by the Wisconsin Arts Board, Master's Gallery, and Paul and Kathy Sartori.

The group Celtic Folk originated in 2013 at the Plymouth Arts Center under the direction of co-creators/directors, Kraemer and Clegg. Their first production was "Celtic Christmas" in 2013. The success of this show encouraged the directors to design additional shows: Celtic Christmas in 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2020; "Memories" in 2017 and "History" in 2019. Later this year, "Celtic Christmas 2021" will be presented at the Plymouth Arts Center, Nov. 18-21.