Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Raibrook Foundation Grant

The grant will assist the theater in replacing and improving its outdoor scenic construction area.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Raibrook Foundation Grant

Peninsula Players Theatre is the recipient of a grant from the Raibrook Foundation to assist the theater in replacing and improving its outdoor scenic construction area.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Raibrook Foundation and are thrilled to have their support for this important project," said the theater's Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "Improving this workspace for our production staff and interns has been a long-term goal, and we are thankful for this generous grant to help make that happen."

The Raibrook Foundation is dedicated to providing support and assistance to local nonprofit organizations that strive to improve Door County's communities with projects that enhance education, recreation and history.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continued loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 86 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella

Related Articles View More Appleton, WI Stories
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre Seeks To Create Social Awareness & Hope With Photo

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre Seeks To Create Social Awareness & Hope With TWILIGHT, LOS ANGELES: 1992

Adam Gaines Presents Trumpet And Electronics Concert For 6:30 Series, April 5 Photo

Adam Gaines Presents Trumpet And Electronics Concert For 6:30 Series, April 5

The Plymouth Arts Center to Host The WATERS EDGE ARTISTS, Painters for Preservation Exhibi Photo

The Plymouth Arts Center to Host The WATER'S EDGE ARTISTS, Painters for Preservation Exhibition

Peninsula Players Theatre to Present THE THIN MAN Audio Play Monday, April 5 Photo

Peninsula Players Theatre to Present THE THIN MAN Audio Play Monday, April 5


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Espaço Cultural Alexandre Innecco Presents PANICO DE PALCO
  • BEETLEJUICE The Musical Will Haunt Brazil in 2022
  • VIDEO: Brazilian Ballerina Born Without Arms Takes the Internet by Storm
  • VIDEO: Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro's Ayran Nicodemo Performs Bach's Sonata 1 in Sol Minor