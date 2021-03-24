Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Raibrook Foundation Grant

Peninsula Players Theatre is the recipient of a grant from the Raibrook Foundation to assist the theater in replacing and improving its outdoor scenic construction area.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Raibrook Foundation and are thrilled to have their support for this important project," said the theater's Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "Improving this workspace for our production staff and interns has been a long-term goal, and we are thankful for this generous grant to help make that happen."

The Raibrook Foundation is dedicated to providing support and assistance to local nonprofit organizations that strive to improve Door County's communities with projects that enhance education, recreation and history.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continued loyalty to a resident company, and its beautiful setting of 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 86 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members from throughout Wisconsin and across the country.