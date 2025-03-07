Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grant From the Wisconsin Arts Board

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peninsula Players Theatre has been awarded a generous grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state's arts agency. This vital funding will support the theatre's mission to provide outstanding theatrical experiences while enriching the cultural landscape of Door County and beyond.

The Wisconsin Arts Board's Creation and Presentation Program, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, provides operational assistance to established not-for-profit arts organizations that create or present ongoing programming with a significant impact on Wisconsin's cultural life.

“We are deeply grateful to the Wisconsin Arts Board for their continued support in the amount of $15,720,” said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “These funds help us sustain our long-standing tradition of producing high-quality theatre, fostering artistic talent and engaging our community through the transformative power of the performing arts.”

In 2025, the Wisconsin Arts Board celebrates over 50 years of nurturing creativity, cultivating artistic expression, promoting arts education and stimulating community and economic development throughout the state. Its commitment to supporting arts organizations plays a crucial role in ensuring that diverse and meaningful cultural experiences remain accessible to audiences across Wisconsin.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theatre. For nearly 90 years, the theatre has been a beloved Door County institution, attracting audiences and professional talent from across the country. The theatre is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay.

Comments