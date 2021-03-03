Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded 100+Women Who Care Northern Door County Grant

Peninsula Players Theatre is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a grant from the 100+ Women Who Care Northern Door County giving circle. This grant of $4,875 will assist the theater in replacing and improving its outdoor scenic construction area.

"We are incredibly grateful to the 100+ Women Who Care and are thrilled to have their support for this important project," said the theater's Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "Improving this workspace for our production staff and interns has been a long-term goal, and we are thankful for this generous grant to help make that happen."

100+ Women Who Care of Northern Door County's mission is to connect like-minded women to a meaningful contribution to the local community and nonprofit organizations. The giving circle is currently comprised of 300 women who meet quarterly to support nonprofits across the county. To be considered for a grant, nonprofit organizations are nominated by 100+ Women Who Care members. The members donate $100 per person (or $50 in teams of two) then vote anonymously to select three nonprofits that will present their need at one of the philanthropy group's quarterly meetings. After the presentations, members vote again to select one main grant recipient and two runners-up.

"We would like to thank 100+ Women Who Care member and Peninsula Players Theatre Vice President Sara Glenn for nominating us," Kelsey said. "It was an honor to be considered among essential not-for-profits in Door County, including Door County Cradle to Career and Operation Not Alone."

100+ Women Who Care Northern Door County is volunteer operated with no administrative fees. Since its 2018 inception, the group's local giving has totaled over $176,000 by its current members. New members are always welcome. To learn more, attend a meeting, or join this exciting group of local women making a significant impact in Door County, visit 100wwcnortherndoor.org or email Info@100wwcNorthernDoor.org.

