Peninsula Players Theater Extends Scholarship Deadline

Peninsula Players Theatre will be extending the deadline for its student scholarship from Monday, April 6 to Monday, April 27, 2020. Scholarships are available for Door County high school seniors pursuing a major or minor in arts management, music or theater. A $500 scholarship will be awarded this spring to one student at each of the Door County high schools. Students may apply through the Door County Community Foundation and applications are due April 27, 2020.

The scholarship was created in 2019 by Peninsula Players Theatre and its Board of Directors to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school students across Door County in the performing arts. Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater, is proud to support the higher education of Door County seniors pursuing an advanced degree with a major or minor in arts management, music or theater.

In 2018, Peninsula Players fashioned the Outstanding Student Award to recognize and reward graduating high school students across Door County for their achievements in and enthusiasm for the performing arts. "The Board of Directors is thrilled to provide five scholarships to high school students wishing to further their education in the performing arts," said Peninsula Players Managing Director Brian Kelsey.

"The arts are such a critical part of a student's overall education as well as continued personal development," said Kelsey continued. "It is with great pride that we reward and encourage the development of careers in the performing arts."

Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship applicants must plan to enroll as a full-time college or technical student with plans to major or minor in arts management, music (performance or education), or theater (acting, theater studies, theater technology and design). Applications for the scholarship are available through the Door County Community Foundation.

More information and a full list of qualifications for the Peninsula Players Scholarship is listed at www.doorcountyscholarships.org. Applications are due April 27, 2020, and may be sent via email to scholarships@givedoorcounty.org or mailed to: Peninsula Players Scholarship c/o Door County Community Foundation at 222 North Third Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. For more information, contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at 920-868-3287.





