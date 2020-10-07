Northern Sky Theater Presents LIPSTICK OPTIONAL: CELEBRATING THE WOMEN OF NORTHERN SKY

Lipstick Optional celebrates women not only as characters and performers, but also as writers, composers, directors, choreographers, and designers.

With its rich canon of original work, Northern Sky Theater has brought dozens of iconic female characters to the stage.

The many characters Northern Sky playwrights have written into existence include welders, doctors, politicians, football fans, single mothers, cherry farmers, and (of course) lumberjacks.

Northern Sky will reflect on this rich history with Lipstick Optional: Celebrating the Women of Northern Sky, premiering Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. There will be a Zoom talkback with many of Northern Sky's actors and creators immediately following the premiere event.

"Just walking down the rows of our costume shop gives you a sense of all the different women we've portrayed over the years," said Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode. "Flannel and welding masks and Packer gear right up next to sharp business suits and 19th-century calico. I got a hankering to go through our archives and find some of my favorite clips featuring some of the fantastic women who have crossed our boards over the years. It's a way to celebrate the characters themselves, plus the women who have played them, written them, and directed them."

Indeed, Lipstick Optional celebrates women not only as characters and performers, but also as writers, composers, directors, choreographers, and designers. Its 18 archival clips are taken from 15 different productions ranging from 1993 to 2019, including Bing! The Cherry Musical, Bob Dumkee's Farm, Dad's Season Tickets, Dairy Heirs, Doctor! Doctor!, Fishing for the Moon, Loose Lips Sink Ships, Lumberjacks in Love, Marlarkey!, Northern Lights, Oklahoma in Wisconsin, Our Night in Frog Station, Victory Farm, We Like It Where? and Windjammers.

Lipstick Optional premieres Saturday, October 17 at 7 p.m. In gratitude for a donation of $30 or more, donors will receive a private link to the show. Lipstick Optional will also be available on demand after it premieres. Those interested may register at www.northernskytheater.com.

