Northern Sky Presents Texas Folk/Jazz Duo Karen Mal And Will Taylor In Concert

An evening of Celtic music to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day season as well as Karen and Will's upcoming Celtic album release.

Feb. 26, 2021  

As part of its ongoing winter season, Northern Sky Theater will present a virtual concert by Texas folk/jazz duo Karen Mal and Will Taylor on Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m. CST. The show will premiere live on the 6th and then be available on demand through May 31.

An accomplished touring singer, mandolinist, and songwriter, Karen Mal lives in Austin, TX, with jazz string player and arranger Will Taylor. Will has collaborated over the years with artists from Shawn Colvin to Pearl Jam, but on this night will play an intimate duo show with Karen. Performing live from their home, Will and Karen will play an evening of Celtic music to honor not only the St. Patrick's Day season but also Karen and Will's upcoming Celtic album release.

Karen Mal first appeared on the Northern Sky stage in 1992, and since then she has remained one of the troupe's most beloved singers and instrumentalists. Karen's exquisite voice and instrumental prowess graced the Northern Sky stage in dozens of productions over the years, including as the original Kid in Lumberjacks in Love and the original Angelique in Belgians in Heaven, as well as in more recent incarnations of Home for the Holidays and And If Elected.

"Karen was an integral part of our intrepid little corps of performers back in the '90s," said artistic director Jeff Herbst. "Her musical abilities really elevated all of us. It's been wonderful to watch what she's accomplished as an independent singer-songwriter, and wonderful to see her team up with Will, who's such a musical force. I'm really looking forward to watching them perform on the 6th."

Tickets for Mal and Taylor's concert are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky's entire winter season) is being offered via a flexible "pay what you choose" pricing system.

In addition to Mal and Taylor's concert, Northern Sky is presenting seven other virtual winter shows, including The New Year with Northern Sky (premiered December 31), Love: It's Not Just for Lumberjacks (premiered February 14), Malarkey: 1993 in the Park (premieres March 17) and Only the Silly Songs (premieres April 1), as well as live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered January 23), Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (premiered March 6), and Doc Heide (premieres April 17). Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.

Northern Sky's Winter Season supports the theater's ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.


