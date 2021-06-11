Mill Street Live Summer Musical Series Announced at the Plymouth Arts Center

The "Mill Street Live" Summer Musical Series is celebrating its 13th year of fantastic performances at the Plymouth Arts Center in downtown Plymouth, WI. "Mill Street Live" is a song and dance musical revue and is regarded as one of the most entertaining summer shows in the area. With music from the past six decades, there is something for everyone in the audience to enjoy. Mill Street Live continues to be known as a summer staple in Sheboygan County for its energetic performances, music selections, choreography, and showmanship.

With the theme of "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now!" the cast invites everyone to join in the fun and enjoy local, high-quality entertainment. After last summer's virtual performances, this title was chosen out of the cast's excitement to be back to sharing live entertainment with everyone in person. The show features a variety of music genres including Rock n' Roll (old and new,) Country, Jazz, Blues, and more. Seven Friday evening shows will be performed at the Plymouth Arts Center at 7:30pm beginning June 25 through August 6th. Join us for the season opener on Friday, June 25th. July shows are July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and the finale on Friday, August 6th. The show is suitable for all ages and families are encouraged to attend. Tickets are available in advance (advance tickets are encouraged) and at the door: $13 for adults (tax included), $8 for children age 6 to 12, Free for kids 5 and under. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Plymouth Arts Center, (920) 892-8409; (voicemail 24hrs) or conveniently online at: www.plymoutharts.org, email: info@plymoutharts.org or visit our box office at 520 E. Mill Street, downtown Tuesdays-Fridays 10am to 4pm; Sat.-Sun. Noon to 3pm. Visa and Mastercard are accepted.

The Plymouth Arts Center is pleased to introduce the 2021 Mill Street Live Cast:

The Ladies are:

Bridget Zenk - Newton, University of St. Thomas;

Ella Josephs - Plymouth, Plymouth High School

Jaclyn Patterson - Kohler, Kohler High School

Laura Mueller - Kiel, UW Green Bay

Rosalia Johnson - Plymouth, Edgewood College

The Gents are:

Bennett Josephs - Plymouth, Lakeland University

Carson Anhalt - Plymouth, Plymouth High School

Max Krueger - Sheboygan, UW Milwaukee

Riley Josephs - Plymouth, UW Platteville

This year's show is co-directed by Mill Street Live performers, Bridget Zenk and Rosalia Johnson. The creative team members include Choreographers: Tricia Roberts, Tom Roberts, Kristi Hasenstein, Jamie Jeanty, Laura Mueller, Bridget Zenk, and Rosalia Johnson.

The Mill Street Live Summer Music Series was established at the Plymouth Arts Center in 2009. The series showcases area performers age 16+ and their abilities to SING, DANCE, AND ENTERTAIN. They come together with a common goal of providing an exciting and highly energetic experience not only for the audience, but for those in the show. Musical direction and choreography are organically produced within the group, as well as utilizing talents in art, costumes, staging, and general organization. Mill Street Live's main goals are to perform, engage, and excite audiences of all ages. In addition to the summer series, the Mill Street Live group has presented several fundraising productions for the PAC...An Evening in Paris, featuring the music of Les Miserable; Broadway Bound I & II; 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, (a theatre production;) Love is An Open Door; A Valentine's Evening of Mill Street Live; Duets for the Arts; MSL Date Night & Dinner; and A Walk Down Lover's Lane.

The Plymouth Arts Center's vision for producing an outstanding show would not be possible without the commitment and generosity of our private and corporate sponsors and playbook advertisers. Through our fundraising programs it is possible to present the show for community and visitor enjoyment at an affordable cost. Businesses and individuals, who wish to help support our efforts through sponsorship or would like to advertise in the playbook, may contact the PAC office, (920) 892-8409. This year's sponsors to date are Masters Gallery; Suhrke Insurance Agency; Bank First; Sargento, Wisconsin Bank and Trust, Paul & Kathy Sartori, Van Horn Auto, Group 66 Motorcycle Club; and 1420am/98.5fm Cow Country Radio Stations.