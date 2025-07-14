MISERY Pre-Show Seminar Will Feature Mystery Scholar Christopher Chan at Peninsula Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peninsula Players Theatre will host a Pre-Show Seminar with mystery scholar and author Christopher Chan on Wednesday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the theater in conjunction with its production of “Misery” by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King. Chan will discuss King's career and explore the world-renowned author's influence on the horror, fantasy and mystery genres. “Misery” performs at Peninsula Players Theatre through July 27 and is sponsored by Allen and Maribeth Watson. Admission to the Pre-Show Seminar is free, and tickets to the 8:00 p.m. performance are available online or through the Box Office.

King is widely known for his horror, supernatural, suspense, crime, science fiction and fantasy novels. He has sold over 350 million books worldwide and is one of the most adapted authors for film and television, including the 1990 film adaptation of the novel “Misery,” starring Kathy Bates and James Caan. “Misery” was adapted by William Goldman, who adapted the novel for both the screen and stage. Like “Misery,” many of King's works explore the darker aspects of human nature and societal issues, and many stories are set in his home state of Maine.

Chan is an author and scholar with a focused interest in the mystery genre. He has previously joined Peninsula Players Theatre for Pre-Show Seminars, utilizing his expertise on Agatha Christie and Sherlock Holmes to provide educational and thought-provoking discussions. Chan lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and earned his Ph.D. in U.S. history from Marquette University. He also earned a master's degree in library and information science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Chan teaches online graduate history classes and works as an International Goodwill Ambassador for the official Agatha Christie website, www.agathachristie.com. He also writes for the magazine Gilbert at chesterton.org, which specializes in book and television reviews, in addition to writing historical and critical essays on Agatha Christie's work.

In addition to his work on all things Christie, Chan has also published multiple mystery books of his own. His most recent release is “Sherlock Poems: The Complete Adventures of Sherlock Holmes in Verse.” In addition to his newest publication, he has also written a variety of books, articles and essays on the mystery genre, all of which can be purchased online.