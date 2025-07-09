LES MISÉRABLES Tickets On Sale This Friday at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of LES MISÉRABLES, the Tony Award-winning musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, will return to Milwaukee’s Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) this fall as part of the 2025/26 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. for the limited run, October 28–November 2, 2025.

Hailed as the world’s most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES features iconic songs such as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” and “One Day More.” This latest touring production has captivated audiences worldwide with its dramatic staging, stunning visuals inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and a timeless story of redemption and resilience.

Seen by over 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES remains a towering achievement in musical theater. Don’t miss this chance to experience the phenomenon live on stage in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee engagement follows a sold-out run at MPAC in the 2022/23 season and forms part of the show's global celebration of its 40th anniversary in London’s West End.

Tickets

Visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or stop by the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Milwaukee.

Group Sales (10+): Call 414-273-7207

Broadway Subscriptions: MarcusCenter.org/Broadway