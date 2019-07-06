Halloran And Reineck Join Peninsula Players Board Of Directors

Peninsula Players Theatre, America's oldest professional resident summer theater, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Wendy Halloran and Peggy Reineck to its Board of Directors. Halloran and Reineck's election to the Board of Directors is for a three-year term.

Halloran has been a teacher, public school administrator, educational consultant and, most recently, the Director of Education at Genesee Lake School in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. She served the educational needs of the disability community for more than 35 years in a variety of capacities and operated her own special education consulting business, The Learning Curve of Wisconsin, Inc. In this capacity, she provided specialized services to students, families and school districts. She now applies her extensive administrative and organizational skills in Door County at Halloran Law Offices.

"We have always loved Peninsula Players Theatre and have been subscription holders for many years," Halloran said. "It's an honor now to be selected to serve on the Board of Directors. I look forward to working with other board members to preserve and promote this unique and wonderful Door County treasure."

Reineck is an entrepreneur, leadership coach/mentor, a member of the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Foundation Board of Directors, founder of Door County Retreat, LLC and the co-creator of 100+ Women Who Care Northern Door County, a local volunteer grass-roots giving circle of women who give 100% of their membership donations directly to local non-profits.

"I have always admired Peninsula Players for its contribution to the performing arts in Door County and dynamic leadership team," Reineck said. "I'm honored to be joining their board. I have tremendous respect for Brian Kelsey and Greg Vinkler and the talent they bring to the Door. I look forward to working with them and other board members on continued success in the community."

As a former public school administrator, Halloran brings sound fiscal management, extensive administrative skills and forthright thinking to the non-profit arts organization while Reineck's experience as an entrepreneur and leadership coach will bring board room guidance and enterprising thinking to the organization's skill set.

"We are fortunate to have board members who dedicate their time and energy to maintain and preserve what has become a Door County tradition - Peninsula Players," said Board President Dave Borghesi. "With the addition of Wendy and Peggy, the Peninsula Players Board is poised to continue its tremendous responsibility of overseeing the successful operations of this theatrical treasure. Wendy and Peggy bring unique skills, experience, and perspective to the board, which will ensure that we remain as focused and as forward-thinking as possible."

Retiring from the Peninsula Players board after many years of devoted and faithful service are Marilyn Bradley, Bill Calkins and James "Digger" DeGroot. All three board members were instrumental in seeing Peninsula Players through its capital campaign to re-build its stage house and audience pavilion. Their insights as a philanthropist, lawyer and former acting and production intern turned restaurateur added depth to the board.

Peninsula Players board members consist of a mix of Door County community members with business and financial backgrounds as well as artists, contractors, actuaries and local business owners, all of whom have an enthusiastic passion for ensuring the Peninsula Players experience for future generations. Halloran and Reineck were enthusiastically welcomed by fellow board members including Tom Birmingham, Dave Borghesi, Julia B. Chomeau, Jackie Danis, Mike Flegel, Barbara Simpson Fuhrmann, secretary; Sara Glenn, Mary Greisen, Jill Herlache, vice president; Ted Laitner, Jim Maronek, Jim Nelson, Bill Parsons, Jerry Zaug, treasurer and Bob Ziegler. Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater and is unique in the country for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay. In the past 84 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country.

For more information on Peninsula Players Theatre call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.





