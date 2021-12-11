Frank's Tribute And The All-Star Band To Make Return to To Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center

Let Me Be Frank Productions returns to the Ashwaubenon PAC on Saturday, January 22 at 7:30PM with Frank's Tribute and the All-Star Band. Combining comedy bits with songs from Elvis and other indelible artists, Frank's Tribute delivers an homage to music history that balances energy and humor with respect to the source material.

"Sure, we look like and sound like the artists we impersonate, but we do the funny side of the artists," explained Frank Hermans, who will perform as Elvis. "Elvis was funny, and I know I am not Elvis so you get a little Let Me Be Franks in all of our performances."

Featured artists include Elvis Presley portrayed by Frank Hermans, Reba McEntire portrayed by Amy Riemer, Barbra Streisand portrayed by Lisa Borley, Karen Carpenter portrayed by Kasey Schumacher, George Jones portrayed by Mike Hermans, Paul Evansen as Neil Diamond, and a new addition to the lineup: Adele portrayed by Sarah Galati.

The performance will also feature Frank's Tribute All-Star Band, winner of "Best of the Bay" for the last five years. The musicians include Andrew Klaus on drums, Pat Hibbard on bass, Tony Pilz on keys and Dennis Panneck on guitar.

Led by Frank Hermans, a local musician and comedy writer, Let Me Be Frank Productions has been entertaining Northeast Wisconsin for two decades. To date, the comedy troupe has created and performed more than 120 all-original musicals for more than 300,000 audience members and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.