Fox Theater Will Be Renovated and Plans to Reopen in Fall 2021

The venue has been sitting vacant for over 34 years.

The historic Fox Theater in Stevens Point may be given a new life, WSAW reports.

The venue has been sitting vacant for over 34 years, but now, Wildcard Corp. in Stevens Point presented their proposal, and it was approved this week.

The Fox will be repurposed into an events space, and will be restored to its original 1901 look. The back side will feature a green space, beer garden and a fenced in stage.

"The Convention and Visitors Bureau tells me that we could always use event spaces," said Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza. "Conferences, weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvah's, whatever it happens to be. So it's going to bring people downtown. They're going to shop, they're going to eat, they're going to drink. So it's a benefit for the whole community."

The city council will vote on the proposal on Monday, and if approved, the work will begin shortly after. If all goes to plan, the space will open in Fall 2021.

Read more, watch the report, and see photos of the plans, on WSAW.

