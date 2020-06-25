Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Shifts Operations to Virtual Delivery of its Mission Until 2021

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is shifting its operations to virtual delivery of its mission during this extended intermission. The staff is working with the live touring industry to determine the best procedures to once again gather in full houses and welcome audiences back to experience the power of the live performing arts.

"While it is heartbreaking that in the current climate we cannot gather in person for live performances, it is the right decision to keep our staff, volunteers, touring artists and community safe," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen. "As we work with the touring industry, health care professionals and our government agencies to determine the best way to move forward, we must make the hard decision to close our doors until 2021 in order to preserve our community's gathering place for generations to come."

During the extended intermission, there will be many more opportunities to engage with the Center's mission virtually. The Center plans to continue The Show Must Go On Show, which began as a way to engage its audiences with local and national partners in the live performing arts, and airs every Monday at 7:30 p.m. Past guests include representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley, the City of Appleton, Broadway Across America and Disney Theatrical. Upcoming guests include members of Black Violin, who will be at the Fox Cities P.A.C. in the spring of 2021.

"We recognize that this impacts many of you who planned to visit for events this fall, so hang onto your tickets and watch our Facebook and YouTube channels on August 10 at 6 p.m., when we will announce all of the exciting performances that will be part of your 2021 Season. We cannot wait to welcome you all back, stronger than ever, for our Act 2," said Van Laanen.

