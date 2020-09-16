Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces Arts In Education Week

Arts in Education week occurs September 13-19.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is has announced the City of Appleton and Mayor Jacob A. Woodford have declared September 13-19, 2020 Arts in Education Week.

The proclamation recognizes the economic contribution of the arts, and the role they play in enhancing classroom lessons for students at all levels.

"The arts have multi-faceted benefits, especially when partnered with education. Using music, dance and theater in lessons helps students to learn and absorb things differently. In addition, the arts promote skills like problem-solving and creativity that serve as building blocks for a successful future," said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen. "Studies have shown that arts education increases a likelihood of student's participating in civic life, volunteerism, altruism, and community engagement, helping to shape our future neighbors, coworkers and friends."

The declaration was recognized on Wednesday, September 16 with representatives from the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Appleton Area School District in attendance.

National Arts in Education Week is supported by Americans for the Arts on behalf of the field of arts education to bring visibility to the cause, unify stakeholders with a shared message, and provide the tools and resources for local leaders to advance arts education in their communities. As a local partner or a member of the organization, find ways to celebrate the transformative power of the arts in education by visiting www.NationalArtsInEducationWeek.org.

