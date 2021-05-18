Fox Cities P.A.C. Celebrates Hmong Heritage Month

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is using the arts to highlight and celebrate Hmong stories and culture within the community in honor of Hmong Heritage Month.

The Center will be a host site for Community Chords: Engagement through Music and Art being presented by Appleton Public Library. This project, funded by a WiLS Ideas to Action Fund grant, celebrates Hmong American Day on May 14, honoring Hmong people's stories, history and contribution to the Vietnam War.

The project highlights Hmong narratives and skills and brings everyone together through a shared love of music, art, and literacy - all components that make Appleton a thriving community. Five pianos, each designed by a different artist, will stay at their host sites for public engagement until the end of May. You can see the piano located at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in front of the ticket office doors at the corner of College Avenue and Division Street.

In addition, a mural has been commissioned by the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to celebrate and highlight Hmong culture. Hmong artist Nou Vue spent four days painting the large mural on the windows of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center building along College Avenue. This mural was made possible by a grant from U.S. Venture Schmidt Family Foundation, with paint donated by Sherwin Williams.

As part of an initiative led by Appleton Downtown, Hmong needlepoint will also be hung in the Center's window's later this month.

"We are proud to be a part of this celebration honoring the significant Hmong contributions and meaningful traditions in the Fox Cities and beyond," said Fox Cities P.A.C president Maria Van Laanen. "Coming at a time where there is increased racism and violence directed toward Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, it is even more important to recognize and observe together. Through art and music we can discover the unique beauty and cultural traditions while recognizing the shared values of community and belonging that ultimately make this such a vibrant place to call home."

Ben Vehrs and Rosa Jimenez are local artists who have a strong love of art and culture. They admire the Hmong people's determination and cultural perseverance while staying grounded in their roots. It is Ben and Rosa's hope that their artistic ideas will represent Hmong people's strength. This art piece is titled, "Living Stripes."

Ben and Rosa's artist statement about the piano reads:

"With this artwork, we wanted to explore the Hmong culture from a Western and global viewpoint. Rosa immigrated from Mexico, and Ben was born in Wisconsin but has travelled the world extensively. To best represent the Hmong culture from an outsider's point of view, we had the honor of reading, researching, and learning about the people who have become a bedrock in the history of the state. The front and back introduce the multi-faceted fabric of the Hmong culture through the metaphorical use of paper strips - each different individually but together showing a solidarity of purpose. The sides focus on the beautiful tapestries that have traditionally been handwoven by Hmong artisans and feature the Mekong River, a stoic reminder of the Vietnam War and the sacrifices made. Also of note is the symbology used to show hope and love. Finally, the top represents the spiritual aspect of the Hmong culture and its ability to light the way through this earthly life. We hope our artistic vision honors the Hmong people while offering people a way to musically celebrate all cultures."

Nou Vue is a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a Bachelor's Degree in Art, Drawing and Painting Emphasis and a Topical Minor in Minority Art History Studies. She studied abroad in India and researched in China to expand her cultural awareness. Nou is currently working as an E-Commerce Jewelry Collectible Specialist for Goodwill NCW and a freelance artist. She has done projects of various sizes, from small commission artworks to interior decorating local restaurants. During her free time, she enjoys watching movies and TV shows or creating art pertaining to her culture and traditions.

Nou Vou's artist statement about the mural reads:

"As a Hmong artist, I want to exemplify the beauty of Hmong embroidery. The mural showcases a perfected sewing mastery that has been passed down from generation to generation through our Hmong mothers and grandmothers. The patterns sewn onto our clothes, cross stitch by cross stitch, come to life with vibrant threads of colors.

Each intentional stitch eventually fills the canvas with a combination of motifs. Although each motif does not have a significant meaning, they resemble familiar animals and daily life. The "qwj" is in the shape of a spiral and translates to snail due to its similar coiling like a snail shell. The "qwj" can also be incorporated with additional stitches to become part of the heart or the elephant's footprint.

Although most of our garments remain similar to the ones in the past, modern day outfits become displays of our evolutional and ancestral artistry with contemporary influence."