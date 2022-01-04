ENCORE CABARET to Play the Fox Cities P.A.C.

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program students and alumni, along with regional group Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra will come together for two evenings of music celebrating the talent found throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Performed in a cabaret setting in the Kimberly-Clark Theater, Encore Cabaret welcomes audiences to share in memorable musical moments during a special night out.

Encore Cabaret will be presented Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m as part of the Center's Spotlight Series. Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now through the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, by calling (920) 730-3760 or on Ticketmaster.com. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

"Encore Cabaret is slated to be an incredible celebration of local talent found right here in our backyard," said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. "By featuring students we are providing not only an entertaining evening for patrons but an educational opportunity for these skilled vocalists to experience performing in a cabaret show with a live jazz orchestra."

The Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra is the house band for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase and was created by, and is under the direction of, Shawn Postell. Taking the best of the big band traditions, this creative iteration of a jazz combo and synthesizing it into a unique ensemble of musicians, Cornerstone Jazz Orchestra will perform Broadway and jazz standards with student vocalists including selections from West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Come From Away and more.

The Center Stage Encore Singers were created in the 2021-22 Season to welcome a group of students representing participating Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program schools to perform for special events. The audition-selected group provides a small sample of the amazing talent found at the high school level from throughout Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

The 2021-22 Center Stage Encore Singers performing in the Encore Cabaret are:

Amelia Bazett-Jones* - Green Bay East High School

Ione Berken* - Green Bay East High School

Ryan Bouchard - Pulaski High School

Isaac Bowman* - Green Bay East High School

Jennifer Duarte Castillo* - Green Bay East High School

Nandi Dube* - Xavier High School

Karli Huss - Little Chute High School

Audryn Just- Pulaski High School

Leah Nolte - Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Dalena Pakalske - Southern Door County High School

Lily Polzin - De Pere High School

Josh Thone- Xavier High School

*Performing Saturday evening only.

Also performing will be Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program alumni including Mickey Wirtz (2020), Kyra Hietpas (2019), and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez (2019).

ABOUT THE 2021-22 CENTER STAGE HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATER PROGRAM



Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 24 local high schools will participate in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin. Throughout the season, participating students have the opportunity to attend workshops with professional artists, ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry.

This year's participating high schools include: Ashwaubenon, Brillion, Denmark, De Pere, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame Academy, Pulaski, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Southern Door County, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

The schools and students will be celebrated in a live event during the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Showcase on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at foxcitiespac.com.