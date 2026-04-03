Door Shakespeare Opens Registration for Camp Will Youth Theater Sessions

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Door Shakespeare's summer theater program for youth, Camp Will, is accepting registrations for three sessions this summer. Weeklong workshops run July 13–17, July 20–24, and August 3–7. Camp Will meets Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., with an additional evening activity on Friday of each session. All sessions are outdoors on the grounds of Door Shakespeare's theater at Björklunden (7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor, WI 54202) and are taught by professional actors from Door Shakespeare's company.

Each day begins with theater games and warm-up activities that explore Shakespeare's language through rhythm, playful text exercises, and story-based drama. Campers then learn vocal and physical techniques that deepen their understanding of Shakespeare's text. The week concludes with campers sharing their scene work on the Door Shakespeare stage, followed by a performance by their instructors in a professional production of William Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost."

Tuition is $200 for the first student in a family and $175 for each additional student. The tuition discount also applies to a camper's second and third sessions. Financial assistance is available through Door Shakespeare's Family Fund, which ensures that no camper is turned away due to financial need. To apply, email info@doorshakespeare.com. Camp Will registration also includes a Door Shakespeare t-shirt, one student ticket, and one adult ticket to the Friday performance of "Love's Labour's Lost." To learn more and/or register, visit www.doorshakespeare.com or call 920.854.7111.