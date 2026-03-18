Forte Theatre School Announces First-Ever Summer Camps

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Forte Theatre School, part of Forte Theatre Company, is proud to announce that it will offer summer camps for the first time this year, expanding the company's growing educational programming for young artists in the Franklin community and surrounding areas. Designed for students ages 12 and up, the innovative weeklong camps provide immersive, hands-on theatre experiences that explore both onstage performance and behind-the-scenes creativity. This inaugural summer lineup includes three distinct camps:

Build a World-Premiere (June 22–26) – Students collaborate to create and perform an original musical using favorite songs from the musical theatre repertoire. Campers will develop a theme, write scenes, rehearse musical numbers, and present a final showcase performance for family and friends.

Stage Craft Sampler (July 6–10) – A behind-the-scenes exploration of theatrical design and production, including costumes, makeup, props, and stage combat. Students will leave with a portfolio of creative work and a deeper understanding of technical theatre.

School of Rock (August 10–14) – Inspired by the Broadway hit, students will sing, act, and perform high-energy musical numbers while building character development and stage confidence, culminating in a final performance.

“Our goal with these camps is to create space for students to explore every aspect of theatre — performing, creating, collaborating, and building confidence,” said Molly Kempfer, Forte Theatre Educational Director. “We're thrilled to expand into summer programming and provide even more opportunities for young artists in Franklin and the surrounding communities.” Camps are held both at Forte Theatre Company's Studio & Rehearsal Hall at 5016 W. Ashland Way, Franklin, and at the newly-opened Franklin Community Education and Recreation Center at 8355 W. Forest Hill Avenue, Franklin.

Registration is now open, and space is limited. For more information or to enroll, visit www.fortetheatrecompany.org/summer.