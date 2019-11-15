Cult Classic THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is Coming to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance and Music programs will present Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show" Nov. 21, 22 and 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional special late-night performance at 11 p.m. on Nov. 22. Performances will be held in the University Theatre, Theatre Hall UW-Green Bay.

The production is directed by John Mariano with musical direction by Courtney Sherman and choreography by Denise Carlson-Gardner and performed by UW-Green Bay students.

"The Rocky Horror Show" debuted in London in 1973 but it is most widely known for its 1975 film adaption: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Over the years, the movie version has developed a cult following due, in large part, to midnight showings at movie theaters across the country. As the cult following grew, so did audience participation leading to audience members dressing up as their favorite characters to attend viewing and even bringing their own props to act out scenes. In addition to the cult following, the show has been praised by critics for its message of inclusivity, acceptance, and sexual liberation.

Featuring a score of rock-n-roll, "The Rocky Horror Show" pays tribute to the science fiction and B horror movies of the 1930s-50s. The show tells the story of Brad and Janet, clean-cut, wholesome couple who get stranded at a castle when their car breaks down during a rainstorm. There they meet Riff Raff, the butler, Magenta, his sister, a groupie named Columbia, and Dr. Frank N Furter, a scientist. But Brad and Janet are in for a night like no other when Dr. Frank N Furter introduces them to his latest creation.

UW-Green Bay's production encourages audience participation. Prop bags complete with instructions will be available for purchase in the lobby prior to the performance. Audience members are encouraged to dress up when attending the production and an online costume contest will be held with the cast and crew from the production picking winners who will receive tickets to upcoming productions. The production is rated R for adult content.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.weidnercenter.com and www.ticketstaronline.com, by calling Ticket Star (1-800-895-0071) or the University Ticketing & Information Center (920-465-2400), or visiting the Ticket Star Box Office at the Resch Center or the University Ticketing & Information Center, located in UW-Green Bay's University Union. Tickets are $30 for adults in advance and $33 at the door, $25 for senior citizens and students in advance and $28 at the door. UW-Green Bay students $18. The venue box office opens 90 minutes prior to the performance.

For additional information on this event, please visit https://www.ticketstaronline.com/events/detail/the-rocky-horror-show. For a full listing of UW-Green Bay Theatre and Dance events for the 2019-20 season, please visit www.uwgb.edu/theatre/season/calendar-of-events.





