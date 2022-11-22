Clint Black Announces Rescheduled Tour Stop at Fox Cities, December 14

The Clint Black featuring Lisa Hartman Black concert originally scheduled for November 18, 2022 at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled for December 14, 2022.

Tickets from the original show date will be honored for the new date. Contact the point of purchase for further questions. The Center's ticket office can be reached by emailing tickets@foxcitiespac.com or by calling (920) 730-3760.

Tickets start at $45 for the 7:30 p.m. show in Thrivent Hall and are still available for purchase starting November 22 at 10 a.m. at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Information about the show is available online at foxcitiespac.com. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.

Clint Black surged to superstardom leading the fabled Class of '89, with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut album, "Killin' Time," reaching #1; a feat never accomplished before in any music genre. He followed that with his second album, certified triple platinum "Put Yourself in My Shoes," followed by a string of certified gold and multi- platinum albums. Black has earned 22 #1 singles and 31 Top 10's, making him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. He has sold more than 20 million records and has received dozens of major awards and nominations including a GRAMMY and stars on both the Music City and Hollywood Walk of Fames. In 2021, Black launched Clint Black Cowboy Coffee, a line of Texas-roasted coffee available at clintblackcoffee.com. Black also hosts and co-produces "Talking in Circles with Clint Black," which just completed a successful second season on Circle TV. The talk show is a behind-the-scenes conversation with two entertainers talking "shop." Guests have included Tim McGRaw, Brad Paisley, Joe Bonamassa, Dennis Quaid and Luke Combs to name a few. The show will begin its third season in September and airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. EST following Opry Live.

Lisa Hartman Black starred in the iconic TV show "Knots Landing," which launched her career in a formidable array of movies and mini-series. With her prowess as an actress and her high TVQ, Lisa assured top ratings for the networks with her performances in "The Operation" with Joe Penny, "Roses Are for The Rich" with Bruce Dern, "Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues" with James Brolin and "Without A Kiss Goodbye" with Chris Meloni and Cloris Leachman. She starred in three mini-series: "Valley of the Dolls," "2000 Malibu Road" and Judith Krantz's "Dazzle." Lisa and Clint starred together in "Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack" and "Flicka: Country Pride." Lily Pearl joined in the cast of the latter at age nine. Clint and Lisa released their Grammy-nominated duet, "When I Said I Do," in 1999, which won an Academy of Country Music Award. The two were a part of "The Masked Singer," season 4, as the first-ever duo, "The Snow Owls."

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Where the Arts Come Alive!