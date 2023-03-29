Center Stage Program Recognition Recipients Announced

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the 2022-23 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients.

Throughout the 2022-23 school year, approximately 2,000 students from a record 31 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program.

This year's participating high schools are:

Appleton East

Ashwaubenon

Brillion

Chilton

De Pere

Denmark

Fond du Lac

Fox Valley Lutheran

Green Bay East

Green Bay Southwest

Green Bay West

Hortonville

Kaukauna

Little Chute

Luxemburg-Casco

Mishicot

Neenah

New London

Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Oshkosh North

Oshkosh West

Preble

Pulaski

Shawano Community

Southern Door

St. Francis Xavier

St. Mary Catholic

Two Rivers

West De Pere

Weyauwega-Fremont

Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

Center Stage was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year, workshops and programs were offered in both virtual and in-person formats.

A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating school's musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and applications were reviewed to determine the program recognition recipients. Participating schools and recognition recipients will be celebrated when the program culminates in a red carpet, Tony Awards style showcase at the Center on May 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

At this showcase, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will announce the two nominees who will be selected from an audition process to attend The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards Sunday, June 18 through Tuesday, June 27 in New York City. The week in New York will culminate with the 14th annual Jimmy Awards on Monday, June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

"This 7th year of the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program has been another wonderful year of high school students building relationships and celebrating high school musical theater with their peers," said Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "I was really inspired this season to see the commitment, joy and teamwork of all the new and experienced performers. We commend them for their dedication to each other and thank the community for helping support the next generation of leaders."

Tickets for the Showcase are $15 for adults and $10 for students and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760 or through Ticketmaster online. Additional fees may apply.

The 2022-23 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program recognition recipients are:

Outstanding Ensemble

Ashwaubenon High School - Guys and Dolls

Denmark High School - Disney's Newsies

Fox Valley Lutheran High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Green Bay Southwest High School - Bring It On The Musical

Luxemburg-Casco High School - Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role

Maria Argueta as Queen Aggravain in St. Mary Catholic High School's production of Once Upon a Mattress

Alex Bowe as Leaf Coneybear in Chilton High School's production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Luke Calaway as Nathan Detroit in Ashwaubenon High School's production of Guys and Dolls

Lily Davis as Gomez Addams in Hortonville High School's production of The Addams Family

Jennifer Duarte Castillo as Medda Larkin in Green Bay East High School's production of Disney's Newsies

Ahnya Dvorak as Maria Rainer in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of The Sound of Music

Amelia Gibbons as Campbell in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Bring It On The Musical

Sam B. Hansmann as Harold Hill in Winnebago Lutheran Academy's production of The Music Man

Emily Hoeppner as Ariel in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Timothy Huber as Shrek in Pulaski High School's production of Shrek the Musical

Aria Kiedinger as Ursula in De Pere High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Ella Mainville as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna in Neenah High School's production of Anastasia: The Musical

Hunter Malvitz as Gomez Addams in Southern Door High School's production of The Addams Family

Aubrey Mitchell as Cady in West De Pere High School's production of Mean Girls: High School Edition

Grace Peters as Anya in Fox Valley Lutheran High School's production of Anastasia: The Musical

Lauren Rank as Alice Beineke in Preble High School's production of The Addams Family

Owen Schulze as Edward Bloom in Oshkosh North High School's production of Big Fish

Ethan Stokes as SpongeBob SquarePants in Two Rivers High School's production of The SpongeBob Musical

Joseph Thuecks as Harry in Luxemburg-Casco High School's production of Mamma Mia!

Olivia Weyenberg as Miss Adelaide in Ashwaubenon High School's production of Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role

Ryann Baker as Babette in New London High School's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Isabelle Bestul as Baroness Elsa Schraeder in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of The Sound of Music

Laura Brown as Bridget in Green Bay Southwest High School's production of Bring It On The Musical

Amelia Chrudimsky as Flounder in Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Ava Coppo as Flounder/Chef Louis in De Pere High School's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Aren Damayo as Benny Southstreet in Ashwaubenon High School's production of Guys and Dolls

Jonathan Gudex as Winthrop Paroo in Winnebago Lutheran Academy's production of The Music Man

Lydia Smith as Mrs. Paroo in Winnebago Lutheran Academy's production of The Music Man

Matt Suprise as Max Detweiler in St. Francis Xavier High School's production of The Sound of Music

Alex Walsh as The King in St. Mary Catholic High School's production of Once Upon a Mattress

Outstanding Student Pit Orchestra

Green Bay East High School - Disney's Newsies

Green Bay Southwest High School - Bring It On The Musical

Neenah High School - Anastasia: The Musical

Backstage Spirit

Kerstin Goetsch, Shawano Community High School

Community Engagement

Oshkosh West High School with their production of The SpongeBob Musical

Inspiration Through the Arts Scholarship

Amelia Gibbons, Green Bay Southwest High School

Wren Xiong, Little Chute High School

Outstanding Achievement

Jera Jennings, Oshkosh North High School

Outstanding Student Hair/Makeup Artist

Katelyn Krause and Elizabeth Kelly, Pulaski High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager

Catherine Ericksen, De Pere High School

Influential Theater Educator Nominees

Wendy Bixby, Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Peggy Eserkaln, West De Pere High School

Andrea Gilson, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy

Jonathan Kobs, Brillion High School

Bethany Meyer, Oshkosh West High School

Dan Van Eperen, Little Chute High School

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union.

Additional partners in this program include Schneider Foundation, WFRV, Wipfli and Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi. Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.