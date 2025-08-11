Cast Set for DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE at Peninsula Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peninsula Players Theatre will continue its 90th season with "Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise," a witty and touching love story inspired by the courtship of the Tony Award-winning playwright's parents.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the charming wartime romance has a limited two-week run starting August 20 through August 31, 2025. "Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise" performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, August 31, at 2:00 p.m.

Ludwig is best known for such comedies as "Crazy for You," "Moon Over Buffalo," and "Lend Me A Tenor," which appeared on Broadway twice, with its revival starring Wisconsin's own Tony Shalhoub. Ludwig turns his trademark humorous and heartfelt storytelling toward his own family's history, and in doing so, creates a beautiful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of love.

"Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise" unfolds through a heartfelt and witty exchange of letters between Jack Ludwig, a thoughtful and reserved Army doctor stationed on the front lines, and Louise Rabiner, a spirited aspiring actress in New York City. At his mother's urging, Jack begins writing to Louise, and what starts as a tentative introduction quickly blossoms into a deep and meaningful connection. Though separated by thousands of miles and the uncertainties of war, their growing bond reveals the power of love, laughter, and hope across the distance.

Portraying the title characters are actors Luke Nowakowski, as the shy and intelligent Jack, and Emma Rosenthal, as the vibrant and witty Louise. Both actors performed in Peninsula Players Theatre's recent production of "Little Women The Broadway Musical." Nowakowski's Chicago stage credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Music Theater Works, Paramount Theatre and Porchlight Music Theatre. Rosenthal (“Lord Arthur Savile's Crime," "Peter and the Starcatcher," and "The Actuary") performed in the Drama Desk-nominated Off-Broadway production of "The Threepenny Opera" with Marvell Repertory Theatre and regionally with Huntington Theatre, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company of Washington, D.C., and Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Scott Weinstein, a New York-based, award-winning director, makes his directorial debut at Peninsula Players Theatre with Ludwig's funny and moving play. Weinstein directed "Million Dollar Quartet" for its Broadway national tour, Las Vegas, Chicago and Norwegian Cruise Lines productions. He received a Joseph Jefferson Award for his direction of "Ragtime" (New Chamber Version) for Griffin Theatre and "Rent" for Theo Ubique Theatre.

The creative team includes Jack Magaw, scenic design ("Misery," "Trying," "Silent Sky"); Josh Schmidt, sound design ("The Angel Next Door"); and making their Peninsula Players Theatre design debuts are Lee Fiskness, lighting design and Georgia Fried, costume design.