BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; TICK TICK BOOM, MACBETH, Play-by-Play Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Josh Thone - JOSH THONE: LIVE AT THE FOX CITIES PAC - Fox Performing Arts Center 65%

Jordan Stuebs - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 17%

Tierney Detter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 17%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jarrod Pfarr & Marcella Schneider - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 41%

Molly Maher Lucareli - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 41%

Marshall DeLonay - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 16%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Debra Jolly - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 51%

Mary Brand-Njoku - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 19%

Emily Westerfield - THE REVOLUTONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 16%

Dana Cordry - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 9%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Carolyn Silverberg - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 40%

Claire Schmidt - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 25%

Josh Thone - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 25%

Jocelyn Walters - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 55%

Dave Zochert - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 15%

Berray Billington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 14%

Sandy Zochert - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 11%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 5%



Best Ensemble

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 25%

OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 25%

MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 20%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 11%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 6%

LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 38%

Carson Heussner & John Collins - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 36%

Kaitlin Kit Honkanen - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 23%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 49%

Kevin Nutini - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 34%

Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 16%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 1%



Best Musical

TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 37%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 27%

OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 24%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%



Best New Play Or Musical

LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 76%

DEEPER MEANING - Tisch Mills Forest Inn 24%



Best Performer In A Musical

Luke Aumann - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 36%

Michael Murphy - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 18%

Landen Alft - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 12%

Lily Leicht - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 11%

Brima Gassama - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 7%

Tayah Keyser - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 5%

Emma Olk - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 4%

Dan McGinn - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 3%

Lucas Gajewski - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 2%

Vincent Jacques - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Carolyn Silverberg - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 38%

Raechal Wozniak-Sanford - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%

Michele Johnson - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%

Gus Kroenke - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 8%

Nancy Ernst - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 6%

Renee Elizabeth Turner - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - St. Croix Festival Theatre 5%

Lisa Witmer - LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%

Shelia Perks - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 3%

Bob Pekol - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 3%

Lisa Witmer - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 3%

Martin Prevost - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 2%

Fran St. Andre - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 1%



Best Play

MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 41%

THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 16%

MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 14%

LEAVING IOWA - Attic Chamber Theatre 13%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 10%

ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 7%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sera Shearer - LINCOLN & LIBERTY TOO - Play-by-Play Theatre 50%

Eric Thomas - OKLAHOMA! - Zephyr Theatre 45%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kit Honkanen - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 73%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 27%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Guinevere Casper - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 23%

Alex Sabin - TICK TICK BOOM - Play-by-Play Theatre 19%

Isaiah Schmitz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 16%

Nick Nuber - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mosinee Community Theatre 13%

Annagrace McCurdy - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 13%

Jacob Massart - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 11%

Carly Bomier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Lucia Baehman Theater 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will Knaapen - MACBETH - Play-by-Play Theatre 39%

Katie Schroeder - THESE SHINING LIVES - Green Bay Community Theater 15%

Tim Killian - MURDER BY MISADVENTURE - Green Bay Community Theater 15%

Madysen Schmidt - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Attic Chamber Theatre 8%

Brennan Christianson - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 6%

Connor Heimerman - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 5%

Jehy Thompson - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 5%

Adam Baurain - ON GOLDEN POND - Attic Chamber Theatre 4%

Ali Weaver - SPREADING IT AROUND - Green Bay Community Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DEAR EDWINA JR - Zephyr Theatre 81%

ON GOLDEN POND - 2023 19%

