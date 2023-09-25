Broadway Revival of MY FAIR LADY Comes To The Weidner March 2024; Tickets On Sale This Week

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly,” and more.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Broadway Revival of MY FAIR LADY Comes To The Weidner March 2024; Tickets On Sale This Week

Broadway Revival of MY FAIR LADY Comes To The Weidner March 2024; Tickets On Sale This Week

The Weidner and Broadway in Green Bay have announced that the Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is coming to The Weidner on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale this Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10 AM.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15h, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” Lincoln Center Theater's production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as “Thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival.” New York Magazine described it as “Enthralling,” adding that “Bartlett Sher's glowing revival proves that a beloved musical from another era can keep on kicking,” and Entertainment Weekly raved “A sumptuous new revival of the most perfect musical of all time. A masterful piece of entertainment.”

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY is the winner of 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, 5 Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and 3 Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Tickets for MY FAIR LADY are available through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, BroadwayInGreenBay.com or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

The tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY directed by Bartlett Sher with tour direction by Samantha Saltzman features original choreography by Christopher Gattelli with tour choreography by Jim Cooney, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring MY FAIR LADY's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittman. Tour orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and Larry Blank and music direction is by David Andrews Rogers. It is produced by Troika Entertainment, LLC.

For additional information about this production, please visit www.MyFairLadyonTour.com

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series — Stage Doors. For more information visit WeidnerCenter.com and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.




RELATED STORIES - Appleton, WI

1
Single Tickets Now on Sale for Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C. Photo
Single Tickets Now on Sale for Viewpoint Speaker Series at Fox Cities P.A.C.

Individual tickets for the Viewpoint Speaker Series events are now on sale at The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

2
¡Estamos Aqui! Art Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Set For This Week at the Weidner Center Photo
¡Estamos Aqui! Art Exhibition Ribbon Cutting Set For This Week at the Weidner Center

In celebration of Sister Cities Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Irapuato, Mexico’s Arts & Culture Exchange Initiative, the Weidner Center at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus will host the ¡Estamos Aqui! Art Gallery Ribbon Cutting. Learn more about the event here!

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Wiedner in February 2024 Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Wiedner in February 2024

The reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Green Bay on Friday, February 9 at The Weidner. Learn more about the musical an dhow to get tickets here!

4
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Art Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Awarded Grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced that it was awarded grants from The Shubert Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board, the state’s arts agency. Learn more about where the funds will go here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (11/19-11/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (2/20-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Looney Lutherans: HOLD THE LUTEFISK, It's Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Christmas!
The Grand Oshkosh (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner
The Grand Oshkosh (5/03-5/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Grand Theater (2/07-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancifool! KIDS
The Grand Oshkosh (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas Stars 2023
Xavier Fine Arts Theatre (11/30-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You