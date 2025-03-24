Austin Tichenor's FOOL to Have World Premiere at Seven Ages Theatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven Ages Theatricals will be presenting the WORLD PREMIERE production of Fool, Christopher Moore's New York Times best-selling comic novel in a new adaptation by the Reduced Shakespeare Company's Austin Tichenor, in June 2025! Mr. Tichenor is an internationally renowned actor, playwright, and director, and the co-Artistic Director of the Reduced Shakespeare Company (creators of The Complete Works/History (abridged) family of titles). Mr. Moore is the author of eighteen novels, including Lamb: the Gospel According to Biff Christ's Childhood Pal, A Dirty Job, and Practical Demonkeeping, amongst many others.

"Fool" tells the hilarious behind-the-scenes tale of what really happened around the events of Shakespeare's King Lear, as narrated by Pocket, the titular jester. While Lear is considered one of the Bard's great tragedies, the real tragedy is the obfuscation of all of the outrageous treachery, betrayal, derring-do, shagging, and general shenanigans that went on around and in the wings of the tale of the elder King.

It's a match made in Shakespeare comedy-heaven: The NY Times-bestselling novel depicting a comic version of King Lear adapted by the co-artistic director of the Reduced Shakespeare Company! Mr. Moore went on to write two more novels in the Pocket Chronicles, "Serpent of Venice," which pitches Pocket into a mash-up of The Merchant of Venice and Othello, then "Shakespeare for Squirrels," where Pocket must solve the murder of Puck from A Midsummer Night's Dream. Mr. Tichenor is also the co-author of the plays William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged), The Comedy of Hamlet! (a prequel), and the illustrated children's book Pop-Up Shakespeare.

Developing a new work requires much time, talent, and funding, so 7AT is reaching out to its fans, as well as fans of Mr. Moore and Mr. Tichenor to help us bring this project to fruition. We're embarking on a year-long fundraiser, divided into two parts, to raise funds for the show. Working out a premiere needs a lot; talented designers of lights, sets, costumes, sound, puppets, props, artwork; brilliant and versatile actors (Fool will use a cast of 8 playing 20-odd roles); rental of a venue, which comes with all sorts of additional fees like equipment rental, security personnel, technicians, etc.; marketing and public relations through traditional and social media; compensation, travel, and housing for the playwright and author; and a million other things that will come up over the next year as we work on helping to refine the script and bringing this vivid and hilarious story to life.

7AT is making a conservative estimate that the year-long process will cost about $30,000. However, we have a year, three other mainstage productions, and our loyal fanbase to help us get there. We also have lots of perks! We're offering super-cool benefits ranging from attending an early developmental read, the first rehearsal, and opening, to meeting Mr. Tichenor and Mr. Moore (schedules permitting), to some very cool Fool swag, to attending a Q&A / talkback session with the creators!

