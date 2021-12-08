VOYAGER ONE is Screening in Anchorage at the PAC For Two Nights Only

Perseverance Theatre has announced a special screening of Voyager One by Jared Michael Delaney at 7:30pm on December 3rd and 4th, 2021 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets available at Centertix.com

If you didn't have the opportunity to join us in-person, Voyager One is now available to stream On Demand!

Which song would you choose to represent all of humanity? Something by Elvis Presley? Aretha Franklin? Maybe Little Richard? In the 1970s, two junior-level NASA staffers help select which pieces of human history, science, and art will spend eternity on the Voyager One space probe, waiting to be discovered by alien life. Flash forward to the distant future, and we find a mysterious woman who has awakened on a spacecraft with no memory of who she is or how she got there. What has humanity become and where is it going? Join us on a journey through space, time, and rock and roll, all while Chuck Berry sings "go Johnny, go."

Get VOD Tickets