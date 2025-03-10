The Fourth Wall: Hybrid Art Ensemble Will Perform WITHOUT A NET!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step right up! The Fourth Wall has joined the circus and are bringing their high-flying shenanigans to YOU! Marvelous Music meets Adventurous Aerial Acrobatics in this Cavalcade of Creativity!

Experience the Twirling Topsy-Turvy Trombonist, the Fabulous Flipping Flutist, the Death-Defying Drummer! Get your Vaudeville here!

Few musical ensembles earn top marks for their “deft choreography,” (The Wall Street Journal) but The Fourth Wall is no ordinary ensemble. Part chamber music group, part theatre company, part modern dance troupe, part circus act, The Fourth Wall: Hybrid Arts Ensemble blends music, theatre, dance and acrobatics into a new hybrid art form.

This trio of musicians creates new interdisciplinary works and reinterprets classic repertoire to make music that leaps off the stage.

The Fourth Wall Annual Benefit Performance "Fruit Flies Like A Banana" will be on Saturday, March 22. Go to www.akjt.org for more information.

Comments