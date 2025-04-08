THE TORTOISE AND HARE: THE NEXT GEN Comes to Alaska Junior Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alaska Junior Theater has announced the final show of its “Bold, Bright & Breathtaking” 2024-2025 Season, The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen, a visually stunning production by the beloved Lightwire Theater. This unique retelling of Aesop's classic fable will captivate audiences with its blend of light, technology and heartwarming storytelling.

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen takes the beloved characters we know and love, Tortoise and Hare, and imagines their lives 10 years after the original race. Now with children of their own, Tortoise Junior and Lil' Hare are facing modern-day challenges, with smartphones and video games leading them into a race like no other. As the next generation explores the distractions of today's technology, their parents—Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare—must come together to save their children and restore the connection to the real world. What will they have to overcome to reach the finish line? This story of cooperation, love and the importance of balance is an adventure the whole family will enjoy.

School Performances: April 21 – 25, 2025

10:30 AM & 12:15 PM

Public Performance: Saturday, April 26, 2025

2:00 PM Matinée

Performances will take place at the Discovery Theatre, where the fusion of imaginative storytelling, electroluminescent artistry and creative use of music will bring this tale to vibrant life. With its dazzling visuals, The Next Gen promises to transport audiences into a world of fantasy, wonder and adventure, where technology and traditional theater intersect in an unforgettable way.

Arrive an hour early for each 2:00 PM matinee and make the most of your theater experience! Alaska Junior Theater invites families to enjoy a range of fun, interactive events in the lobby of the Discovery Theatre before the show starts.

The Alaska Children's Museum will host fun activities.

Families can walk through Story Tracks to experience their favorite book like never before.

Enjoy free books.

Join Pageant Princesses for an enchanting storytelling experience.

After the show, the fun continues with a Milk & Cookie Reception with the Lightwire cast and a Cake Walk where kids can win awesome prizes!

Comments