Sitka Summer Music Festival Returns to Alaska in June 2025

The Sitka Summer Music Festival, Alaska’s premier chamber music celebration, is set to return in June 2025, offering a month-long series of performances that blend world-class artistry with the natural beauty of Southeast Alaska. Held annually in the historic coastal town of Sitka, the festival attracts musicians and audiences from around the globe for an unforgettable musical experience.

Founded in 1972, the festival has become a cornerstone of Alaska's cultural landscape, presenting a diverse array of chamber music concerts, educational programs, and community outreach events. Under the artistic direction of renowned cellist Zuill Bailey, the 2025 season promises to uphold the festival's tradition of excellence and innovation.

The 2025 Sitka Summer Music Festival will take place throughout the month of June. Evening concerts are typically held at Harrigan Centennial Hall, offering audiences an intimate setting with stunning views of Sitka Sound.

Tickets for the festival will be available for purchase online through the official Sitka Summer Music Festival website. Pricing varies based on event and seating selection, with options for single concerts, season passes, and discounted rates for students and seniors. Early booking is recommended, as performances often sell out quickly.

