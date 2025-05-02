Pulse Dance Company in Concert Comes to Alaska PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pulse Dance Company celebrates 15 years as a driving force in Anchorage’s performing arts scene with a spectacular season finale concert showcasing Anchorage artists and dance makers! Audiences will witness the electrifying premiere of Director Stephanie Wonchala’s Grey Matter—a bold exploration of a culture that both creates power and strips it.

The evening also features groundbreaking works by four visionary "Bloom" program choreographers-in-residence Kelsey Anderson, Emma Lochner, August Macknicki, and Maxwell Renner, as well as a dynamic guest performance by the newly reinstated University of Alaska Anchorage Dance Ensemble with choreography by Katie O'Loughlin. Rounding out the evening is the highly anticipated premiere of Twining—a beautiful collaboration between longtime Pulse Company artist Regina Pilkus and Anchorage-based composer Jordan Gingery.

Experience the Pulse of contemporary dance in a night of innovation, artistry, and community!

