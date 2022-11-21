First Stats Released For The BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; Mad Myrna's ROCKY HORROR Leads Best Musical

The first live standings have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings - 11/21/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trinity Colvon - SWEET CHEEKS - Sweet cheeks 42%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 27%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 21%

Shane Mitchell - 13 TALES OF TERROR - TBA Theatre, Inc. 10%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sari Phillips - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's 51%

Kristin Mumm - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 24%

Ashlyn McCubrey - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 10%

Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 9%

Candice Jewel - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Devon Frieder - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Shondelle Graulich - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bridgette Hoffman - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 25%

Brigette Hofmann - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 22%

Anna Cometa - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Megan Bladow Addis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 8%

Giselle Nisonger - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre 7%

Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 6%

Brighton Coggins - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Naomi Tayman - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Ginny Lindberg - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

Giselle Nisonger - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 2%

Brigette Hoffman - MEDEA - TBA Theatre 1%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 1%

Lorraine Leavel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Christopher Decker - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Direction Of A Musical

Megan Bladow - HELLO DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 28%

Warren Weinstein - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 24%

David Block - IN THE HEIGHTS - SoBroSol 18%

Justin Stewart - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

Shane Mitchell - DEATH VALLEY HALLOWEEN HOE DOWN - TBA Theatre 10%

Dan Afallo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol Productions 5%

David Button - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 5%

David Button - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Thomas Pietsch - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Porductions 33%

Erin Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 25%

Warren Weinstein - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater 18%

MaryAlice Larmi - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Erin Mitchell - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 5%

Justin Stewart - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 5%

Jana Lage - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Justin Stewart - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 3%

Shane Mitchell - MEDEA - TBA Theatre 1%

James FitzSimmons - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Ensemble Performance

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 30%

WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 20%

ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 17%

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 16%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 7%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 4%

FIRESIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 1%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 1%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

SILHOUTTES - TBA Theatre Academy 0

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Brady - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 33%

Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 14%

Damien Salvo - HOLLY DOLLY - TBA Theatre 11%

Frank Hardy - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 11%

Frank Hardy - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

Brendan Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 7%

Dean Brady - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Frank Hardy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 5%

Frank Hardy - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 4%

Dean Brady - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kyle Lindsey - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 30%

Steven Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 28%

Glenn Roose - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 27%

Annika Merkel - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 10%

Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 4%

Jerry Birl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Best Musical

ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's 36%

HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 18%

ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 16%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 15%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 6%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 4%

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 2%

FIRESRIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 0

VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best New Play Or Musical

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 43%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 15%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 15%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 10%

GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 5%

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre, Inc. 4%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 4%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 2%

PRINCESS WILLIOW - TBA Theatre 1%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Logan Burt - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theater 19%

Erin Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 15%

Regina Welch - ROCKY HORROR SHOW-JANET - Mad Myrna's 12%

Abigail Smith-Hernadez - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's 12%

Trinity Colvin - IN THE HEIGHTS - In the heights 11%

Chris Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 8%

Cameron Morrison - ROCKY HORROR - Mad Myrna's 8%

Allison Haines - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Todd Baer - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 4%

Christopher Decker - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Brendan King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Julia Sturla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Shane Mitchell - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 1%

Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 0

Erin Bobby - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Play

Shayla Teague - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 23%

Felcia Skye - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 17%

Wayne Mitchell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre 14%

Morgan Mitchell - FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater 11%

Grace Fahrney - CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS - TBA Theatre 10%

Connor Klebs - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 9%

David Haynes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 4%

Bill Cotton - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 3%

Alyeska Romero - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 3%

Kaichen McRae - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 2%

Zach Landis - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

Gina LaFemme - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 1%

Katy Ryckman - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 1%

Kevin Keith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 1%

Dana Mitchell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 1%

Erin Bobby - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Jacon Mitchell - GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 0

Meg Kelly - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Dan Carney - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

Best Play

BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 41%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 19%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cyrano's Theater 17%

STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 11%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 4%

HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 1%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 0

PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 0

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBa Theatre 0

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Androski - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 39%

Frank Bebey - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 13%

Brian Saylor - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

Joe King - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Wayne Mitchell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 7%

Megan Bladow Addis - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS/CHRISTMAS WITH LAURA INGALLS/A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 6%

Brian Saylor - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Brian Saylor - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Megan Bladow - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 2%

Wayne Mitchell - PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Peckham - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 50%

Seth Eggelston - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 28%

Tracy Simmons - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 15%

Seth Eggleston - SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre Academy 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 23%

Zaide Manzano - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 17%

Kendra Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 13%

Lindsay Lamar - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 8%

Wayne Mitchell - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre 8%

Seth Eggelston - HELLO DOLLY - TBA Theatre 5%

Mercedes Arciniega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 4%

Nancy Caudill - DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 4%

Alexandra Lopez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 3%

Amey Krantz - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Reed Walton - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Irelia Mcknight - IN THE HEIGHTS - Sobrosol 3%

Scott Rhode - ORDINARY DAYS - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Andrea Cerna - HELLO, DOLLY! - TBA Theatre, Inc. 2%

Sarah Kay - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre 1%

Brick MacClarence - THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alicia Knight - BANG! BANG! DEATH OF A DOORNAIL - Sparkles Productions 35%

Shane Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 10%

Seth Eggleston - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TBA Theatre, Inc. 9%

Emma Weaver - STARGIRL - Anchorage Community Theatre 8%

Aaron Bell - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 7%

Marrin Eighinger - HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES - Anchorage Community Theatre 5%

Jessica Faust - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 5%

Wayne Mitchell - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 4%

Jessica Faust - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 3%

Kristin Mumm - GHASTLY ALICE - TBA Theatre 3%

Chloe Cotton - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 3%

Kaichem McRae - SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 2%

David Haynes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre 2%

Valorie Jarrell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 2%

Amy Johnson - THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 2%

Jesse Aleva - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - TBA Theatre, Inc. 1%

Amy Johnson - THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DEATH VALLEY'S HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN - TBA Theatre 24%

THE CLAW - Anchorage Community Theatre 21%

THE SEARCH FOR DELICIOUS - Alaska Theatre of Youth 20%

GWENDOLYN AND THE GOBLINS - TBA Theatre 9%

THE MOUSETRAP - Grace Christian School Drama Department 7%

SILHOUETTES - TBA Theatre 4%

SNOW COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre, Inc. 4%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Grace Christian School Drama Department 4%

MEDEA - TBA Theatre 3%

EMMA A POP MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 1%

PRINCESS WILLOW - TBA Theatre 1%

THE LADY OF SHERWOOD - TBA Theatre 1%

FIRESIDE TALES - TBA Theatre 0

Favorite Local Theatre

TBA Theatre Academy 41%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 40%

Sobrosol 19%