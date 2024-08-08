Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EMERGE125 comes to Alaska PAC next month. The performance is set for September 28.

“My hope is that the next generation of dancers can start where I’ve arrived: knowing that our art form gives us the tools we need to acknowledge we are important and we belong,” emphasizes EMERGE125 Artistic Director Tiffany Rea-Fisher. Grounded in the vibrant artistic culture of Harlem, the Black female-led dance hub has risen above NYC to inspire audiences around the world.

Leading the way in elevated standards for dancer care, cross-disciplinary collaborations with leading artists, and using movement as a catalyst for community building, EMERGE125 has become a true frontrunner in 21st century dance.

Inspired by everything from visual art to the neuroscience of synchronized heartbeats, EMERGE125 proves that modern dance can be accessible and relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More