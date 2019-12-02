December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Anchorage Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Anchorage:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Musical
Best New Play
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 53%
Evan Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 28%
Enrique Bravo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance 9%
Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The 25%
AJ Yambao - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%
Steven Brewer - WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 12%
David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance 17%
Evan Carson - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 15%
Jake Beauvais - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Cyrano’s Theatre 12%
Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 30%
Boogie Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 23%
Lisa Willis - HMS PINAFORE - Anchorage Opera 21%
Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 29%
Madison Falvo - THE WITCH OF BLACKBIRD POND - Alaska Theatre of Youth 10%
Morgan Mitchell - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 10%
Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano’s Theatre 12%
Rebecca Gamache - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 9%
Shelley Virginia - MACBETH - Fairbanks Shakespeare 9%
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 37%
WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 32%
MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre Of Youth 25%
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano’s Theatre 35%
DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, AND A FLY - Cyrano’s Theatre 23%
GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 22%
FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre 100%
THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%
SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 18%
THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - RKP Productions 13%
MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 16%
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%
SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 10%
BOEING BOEING - Cyrano’s Theatre 24%
ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA 23%
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 13%
SPAMALOT - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 42%
THE DEATH OF EDGAR ALLEN POE - TBA Theatre 38%
THE WINTER BEAR PROJECT - Perseverance 12%
Colony High School Drama 26%
TBA Theatre 25%
Alaska Theatre of Youth 17%
